Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s UK production company Expectation is bolstering its factual division with the hire of Maverick TV’s Emily Dollman.

Dollman has been appointed Head of Development at the BBC Studios-backed production group’s factual division. She was previously Head of Development at All3Media-owned Maverick.

She will join the team run by Colin Barr and Amy Flanagan, which also includes senior executive producers Ruth Kelly and Dominique Foster.

Dollman’s previous credits including Channel 4’s Escape and Tried and Tasted as well as forthcoming ITV doc series The Ritz. She has also worked on shows such as The Apprentice, The Voice and The Audience.

Expectation Factual Creative Director, Factual and Factual Drama Colin Barr said, “Emily has all the cross genre instincts and abilities that a company like Expectation needs. She’s as comfortable with concept as she is editorial and her energy and ambition are the perfect fit. We’re lucky to have her.”

Dollman added, “I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to be working with such amazingly talented people as Colin, Amy, Peter and Tim and the rest of the Expectation team. I am really looking forward to creating a slate of bold and exciting factual formats.”