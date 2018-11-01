Ewan McGregor is joining Warner Bros./DC’s Birds of Prey as its villain Black Mask, Deadline has confirmed.

Black Mask is a Gotham City mob boss aka Roman Sionis who leads the False Face Society gang. In the comics, he killed his wealthy parents in order to take control of their corporation, but he was a terrible businessman and lost everything. He blames others for his shortcomings with Bruce Wayne being one of his targets.

McGregor joins Margot Robbie who is reprising her role as Harley Quinn, and as exclusively reported by Deadline, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing Huntress while Jurnee Smollett-Bell will play Black Canary. Separately, it was reported elsehwhere that Rosie Perez is playing Renee Montoya. Sue Kroll is producing through her Kroll & Co. label with Robbie and Bryan Unkeless. Christina Hodson penned the screenplay.

On Tuesday Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan told the crowd at the U.S-China Entertainment Summit how she landed the directing gig for the DC movie. She also confirmed that Birds of Prey was Rated-R and will feature a half-Asian character, Cassandra Cain, who in the comics is one of the vigilantes who takes on the role of Batgirl. Birds of Prey opens on Feb. 7, 2020. Hodson is also writing Batgirl for Warners.

McGregor is starring in Warner Bros.’ Shining sequel Doctor Sleep as Danny Torrance. He won a Golden Globe last year for playing poor and rich twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy on FX’s third season of Fargo. His latest movie Christopher Robin from Disney has made close to $99M at the domestic box office, over $193M WW.