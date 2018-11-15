Focus Features has released a trailer for Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi’s follow-up to his Oscar winner The Salesman. The Spanish-language film stars Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Focus scored a rights deal in May right after it had its world premiere as the opening film at the Cannes Film Festival. It now will have a platform release beginning February 8.

Focus won a late-night auction for the rights to the film, beating out numerous bidders including Netflix for the high-wattage dramatic thriller featuring a trio of Oscar winners in Farhadi, Cruz and Bardem.

The plot centers on Laura (Cruz) on her travels from Argentina to her small hometown in Spain for her sister’s wedding, bringing her two children with her. Amid the joyful reunion and festivities, the eldest daughter is abducted. In the tense days that follow, various family and community tensions surface and deeply hidden secrets are revealed. Ricardo Darín co-stars.

The film is produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy of Memento Films and Álvaro Longoria of Morena Films.

Check out the trailer above.