Nominations are in for the 31st European Film Awards with previous winner Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War leading the pack. The romance drama won the Best Director prize in Cannes and Pawlikowski is up here for the same nod. Cold War, Poland’s Oscar hopeful this year, is also mentioned in the Best Film, Screenwriting, Actress and Actor categories.

Joining Cold War in the main race are a series of Oscar entries for the Best Foreign Language Film statue. They include Sweden’s wild Border from Ali Abbasi, Italy’s Dogman from Matteo Garrone and Belgium’s Girl by Lukas Dhont. The latter won the Camera d’Or in Cannes for best first film, and also scored the Best Performance nod in the Un Certain Regard section for lead Victor Polster who received a nomination today from the European Film Academy. Netflix acquired Girl for North and Latin America out of the festival.

Border, the Cannes Un Certain Regard laureate, and Dogman which won Best Actor in Cannes, received four total mentions today. So did the final Best European Film nominee Happy As Lazzaro from Alice Rohrwacher, although that movie is not an Oscar entry this year. Rohrwacher won the screenplay prize in Cannes and is also up for an EFA as director and screenwriter.

Domestically, Neon has Border; Dogman is with Magnolia; Cold War is an Amazon title; and Happy is with Netflix.

The European Film Academy has been somewhat predictive of the Foreign Language Oscar in recent years including for such winners as Ida, The Great Beauty and Amour. Last year’s winner was Ruben Ostlund’s The Square which went on to an Oscar nomination, but did not take the ultimate prize — Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman, did. The EFA ceremony will be held on December 15 in Seville.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

EUROPEAN FILM 2018

BORDER (Sweden, Denmark), dir: Ali Abbasi

COLD WAR (Poland, UK, France), dir: Pawel Pawlikowski

DOGMAN (Italy, France), dir: Matteo Garrone

GIRL (Belgium, Netherlands) dir: Lukas Dhont

HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland), dir: Alice Rohrwacher

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2018

A WOMAN CAPTURED (Hungary, Germany), dir: Bernadett Tuza-Ritter

BERGMAN – A YEAR IN A LIFE (Sweden, Germany), dir: Jane Magnusson

OF FATHERS AND SONS (Germany, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar), dir: Talal Derki

THE DISTANT BARKING OF DOGS (Denmark, Finland, Sweden), dir: Simon Lering Wilmont

THE SILENCE OF OTHERS (Spain, U.S.), dirs: Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2018

Ali Abbasi, BORDER

Matteo Garrone, DOGMAN

Samuel Maoz, FOXTROT

Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR

Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2018

Marie Bäumer, 3 DAYS IN QUIBERON

Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, WOMAN AT WAR

Joanna Kulig, COLD WAR

Bárbara Lennie, PETRA

Eva Melander, BORDER

Alba Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2018

Jakob Cedergren, THE GUILTY

Rupert Everett, THE HAPPY PRINCE

Marcello Fonte, DOGMAN

Sverrir Gudnason, BORG/MCENROE

Tomasz Kot, COLD WAR

Victor Polster, GIRL

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2018

Ali Abbasi, Isabella Eklöf & John Ajvide Lindqvist, BORDER

Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti & Massimo Gaudioso, DOGMAN

Gustav Möller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen, THE GUILTY

Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR

Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO

EUROPEAN COMEDY 2018

LE SENS DE LA FETE (France), dirs: Eric Toledano & Olivier Nakache

DIAMANTINO (Portugal, France, Brazil), dirs: Gabriel Abrantes & Daniel Schmidt

THE DEATH OF STALIN (France, UK, Belgium), dir: Armando Iannucci

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2018:

ANOTHER DAY OF LIFE (Poland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Hungary), dirs: Raul de la Fuente & Damian Nenow

EARLY MAN (UK), dir: Nick Park

THE BREADWINNER (Ireland, Canada, Luxembourg), dir: Nora Twomey

WHITE FANG (France, Luxembourg), dir: Alexandre Espigares