Nominations are in for the 31st European Film Awards with previous winner Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War leading the pack. The romance drama won the Best Director prize in Cannes and Pawlikowski is up here for the same nod. Cold War, Poland’s Oscar hopeful this year, is also mentioned in the Best Film, Screenwriting, Actress and Actor categories.
Joining Cold War in the main race are a series of Oscar entries for the Best Foreign Language Film statue. They include Sweden’s wild Border from Ali Abbasi, Italy’s Dogman from Matteo Garrone and Belgium’s Girl by Lukas Dhont. The latter won the Camera d’Or in Cannes for best first film, and also scored the Best Performance nod in the Un Certain Regard section for lead Victor Polster who received a nomination today from the European Film Academy. Netflix acquired Girl for North and Latin America out of the festival.
Border, the Cannes Un Certain Regard laureate, and Dogman which won Best Actor in Cannes, received four total mentions today. So did the final Best European Film nominee Happy As Lazzaro from Alice Rohrwacher, although that movie is not an Oscar entry this year. Rohrwacher won the screenplay prize in Cannes and is also up for an EFA as director and screenwriter.
Domestically, Neon has Border; Dogman is with Magnolia; Cold War is an Amazon title; and Happy is with Netflix.
The European Film Academy has been somewhat predictive of the Foreign Language Oscar in recent years including for such winners as Ida, The Great Beauty and Amour. Last year’s winner was Ruben Ostlund’s The Square which went on to an Oscar nomination, but did not take the ultimate prize — Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman, did. The EFA ceremony will be held on December 15 in Seville.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
EUROPEAN FILM 2018
BORDER (Sweden, Denmark), dir: Ali Abbasi
COLD WAR (Poland, UK, France), dir: Pawel Pawlikowski
DOGMAN (Italy, France), dir: Matteo Garrone
GIRL (Belgium, Netherlands) dir: Lukas Dhont
HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland), dir: Alice Rohrwacher
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2018
A WOMAN CAPTURED (Hungary, Germany), dir: Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
BERGMAN – A YEAR IN A LIFE (Sweden, Germany), dir: Jane Magnusson
OF FATHERS AND SONS (Germany, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar), dir: Talal Derki
THE DISTANT BARKING OF DOGS (Denmark, Finland, Sweden), dir: Simon Lering Wilmont
THE SILENCE OF OTHERS (Spain, U.S.), dirs: Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2018
Ali Abbasi, BORDER
Matteo Garrone, DOGMAN
Samuel Maoz, FOXTROT
Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR
Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2018
Marie Bäumer, 3 DAYS IN QUIBERON
Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, WOMAN AT WAR
Joanna Kulig, COLD WAR
Bárbara Lennie, PETRA
Eva Melander, BORDER
Alba Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2018
Jakob Cedergren, THE GUILTY
Rupert Everett, THE HAPPY PRINCE
Marcello Fonte, DOGMAN
Sverrir Gudnason, BORG/MCENROE
Tomasz Kot, COLD WAR
Victor Polster, GIRL
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2018
Ali Abbasi, Isabella Eklöf & John Ajvide Lindqvist, BORDER
Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti & Massimo Gaudioso, DOGMAN
Gustav Möller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen, THE GUILTY
Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR
Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO
EUROPEAN COMEDY 2018
LE SENS DE LA FETE (France), dirs: Eric Toledano & Olivier Nakache
DIAMANTINO (Portugal, France, Brazil), dirs: Gabriel Abrantes & Daniel Schmidt
THE DEATH OF STALIN (France, UK, Belgium), dir: Armando Iannucci
EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2018:
ANOTHER DAY OF LIFE (Poland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Hungary), dirs: Raul de la Fuente & Damian Nenow
EARLY MAN (UK), dir: Nick Park
THE BREADWINNER (Ireland, Canada, Luxembourg), dir: Nora Twomey
WHITE FANG (France, Luxembourg), dir: Alexandre Espigares