The European Film Academy has revealed eight prize winners ahead of the 31st European Film Awards (December 15) in Seville, including Cold War, U – July 22 and Dogman. Scroll down for the list of winners.

An eight-member jury convened in Berlin to decide on the winners in the categories for cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, hair & make-up, composer, sound design and, for the first time, visual effects. The members of the jury were: Luca Bigazzi, cinematographer, Italy; Dasha Danilova, editor, Russia; Dadi Einarsson, visual effects supervisor, Iceland; Mattias Eklund, sound designer, Sweden; Marcelle Genovese, hair & make-up artist, Malta; Malina Ionescu, costume designer, Romania; Monica Rottmeyer, production designer, Switzerland; and Christopher Slaski, composer, UK.

The eight winners are:

EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHER 2018 – PRIX CARLO DI PALMA:

Martin Otterbeck for U – JULY 22 (UTØYA 22. JULI)

EUROPEAN EDITOR 2018:

Jarosław Kamiński for COLD WAR (ZIMNA WOJNA)

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGNER 2018:

Andrey Ponkratov for THE SUMMER (LETO)

EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGNER 2018:

Massimo Cantini Parrini for DOGMAN

EUROPEAN HAIR & MAKE-UP ARTIST 2018:

Name: Dalia Colli, Lorenzo Tamburini & Daniela Tartari

for DOGMAN

EUROPEAN COMPOSER 2018:

Christoph M. Kaiser & Julian Maas

for 3 DAYS IN QUIBERON (3 TAGE IN QUIBERON)

EUROPEAN SOUND DESIGNER 2018:

André Bendocchi-Alves & Martin Steyer

for THE CAPTAIN (DER HAUPTMANN)

EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR 2018:

Peter Hjorth for BORDER (GRÄNS)