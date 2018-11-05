Erin Moody, most recently VP Communications at Freeform after working for more than a decade in film and TV communications at 20th Century Fox, has joined entertainment public relations firm PMK*BNC as a publicist. She will work for the company’s Entertainment Strategies division and be based in Los Angeles, where she will be part of the TV operation. She started her new job Monday.

In the new role, the veteran network and studio publicist will be tasked with servicing the agency’s TV clients and overseeing new business development in the division, which reps more than 75 leading television creators and showrunners. Moody joins fellow PMK*BNC TV execs Amy Zack and Stephanie Baum in Los Angeles, and Sean Martin in New York.

“We are so excited to have Erin join PMK*BNC in L.A. and bring her television and film experience to our wide range of clients,” chairman and CEO Cindi Berger said. “Content continues to be developed for both television and streaming services and we’re excited our team is growing to reach that demand.”

Moody left Fox in May for Freeform, where she was responsible for strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations. She departed the Disney-owned cable network a month ago.

At Fox, Moody worked on TV series and awards campaigns for the likes of The X-Files, Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The Orville and Genius. On the film side, she oversaw strategy and execution in field publicity for movies from Avatar and Walk the Line to The Devil Wears Prada and Night at the Museum.

She also worked for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Vans shoes.