Entertainment One (eOne) has struck a first-look deal with British scripted producer Mam Tor Productions.

The Designated Survivor studio has inked a multi-year deal with the company, which is run by Tally Garner.

Mam Tor is currently developing a number of projects including two projects that made it on the Black List UK; Autumn, a post-prison drama written by UK scribe Emily Marcuson (Doctors) and femme fatale drama series Full Front from by Hania Elkington, who is writing for Netflix’s The Innocents.

eOne will serve as the studio and handle international rights on all projects coming out of the partnership.

Garner previously set up Cuba Pictures with Curtis Brown, where she developed BBC and AMC drama McMafia and produced Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell.

“Tally’s creative ambitions and proven track-record, deep industry relationships and sharp instincts make her the ideal partner for eOne,” said Polly Williams, eOne’s Vice President, Scripted Development – UK, Television. “We are very excited to work together on innovative scripted programming with a strong global appeal.”

“I immediately felt that the team at eOne would provide the perfect opportunity as a partner to expand my company’s slate,” added Garner. “I’m excited to join forces with Polly [Williams] and the entire eOne team to leverage their incredible global platform and continue to bring top tier television content to audiences worldwide.”