Black Mirror and MasterChef are heading into the Mouse House after it emerged that the sale of Endemol Shine has been called off.

21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management have suspended the sale process after it seemingly failed to attract a sizeable offer. Now, it seems that 21st Century Fox’s 50% share on Endemol Shine will be wrapped in to Disney, which is buying the company’s entertainment divisions, while Apollo will keep hold of the remaining 50%.

This marks the end of a long process that initially saw interest from the likes of British commercial broadcaster ITV, Vivendi-backed Banijay Group All3Media co-owner Liberty Global. However, the owners, which hired Deutsche Bank and Liontree to advise on a sale in July, were thought to be valuing the company at between $2B and $3B.

ITV pulled out of the process in October with CEO Carolyn McCall telling Deadline that the “timing did not feel right” and no sizeable bids materialized.

Employees, including Chief Creative Officer Peter Salmon, had been expecting a deal to close by the end of the year but the company, which also produces series including Big Brother and Peaky Blinders, will now have to refocus and figure out a new plan. Variety first reported the news of the ending of the sale process.