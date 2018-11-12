Dan Limerick has been set as Head of Business Affairs across Endeavor’s representation businesses, which include WME, IMG Models, The Wall Group, Art & Commerce and Dixon Talent. The former Warner Bros Television exec, who had been Head of Television Business Affairs at WME since 2016, will work alongside Courtney Braun, who was named Head of Legal Affairs in April.

In the new role, Limerick will oversee deal-making for the company’s clients and business strategy for client deals including the negotiation of talent agreements, licensing arrangements, exploitation of IP, and TV packages. All current business affairs executives across Endeavor will report to him. He will also help manage guild relationships for the company.

Prior to joining WME, Limerick was EVP and Head of Business Affairs at WBTV. He started his entertainment career in Carsey-Werner’s legal department.