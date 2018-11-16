Alicia Coppola (Shameless) is joining Fox’s hit musical family drama Empire in a recurring role. Coppola will play a smart, flamboyant attorney investigating Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) and international money launderer Damon Cross (Wood Harris). She’ll do almost anything for big target convictions because she believes they’ll take her to the Governor’s mansion and then the White House. Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner. Coppola recently recurred on NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Leslie Allan-Rice Management, and attorney Derek Kroeger. Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on Fox.

Tammi Mac (Bag Lady) is set to recur opposite Keke Palmer on Star, Fox’s music-themed drama co-created and executive produced by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy. Mac will play Aunt Ginny, GiGi Nixon’s (Palmer) overbearing aunt, manager and head of her “Famtourage” (family/entourage). She once had a singing career of her own, but spiraled due to her drug addiction. Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Three-time Image Award winner Mac, known for her top rated radio show on 102.3 KJLH, has recently appeared in guest roles on Netflix’s On My Block and BET’s Her Only Choice. Mac is repped by Jayson Kinslow of MMV.