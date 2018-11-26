Fox is returning to tradition for the Emmy Awards next year. The network has set TV’s 71st annual trophy show for September 22 — that’s the usual Sunday before Premiere Week, after NBC’s 2018 show was held on a Monday to avoid conflicting with its Sunday Night Football franchise.

Fox will air the 2019 show live coast to coast starting at 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Its producers and a host or hosts will be named later.

The 2019 Emmys will be the first covered by a new “wheel rotation” contract with the Big 4 broadcast networks that runs through 2026. ABC, CBS and NBC to follow after Fox airs the ceremony next year.

The new wheel deal was announced in August, but a document drafted early in the process acknowledged the broadcasters’ desire to see the number of categories given out in the live TV show trimmed. The issue is very political, with previous attempts to take writing and directing categories out of the main telecast failing after the WGA and DGA threatened to charge the TV Academy steep fees for the right to use show clips at the Emmys that they otherwise grant for free.

Voted on by 23,000 members of the Television Academy, the Emmy Awards recognize excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.