Greenwich Entertainment has acquired distribution rights to Wild Nights With Emily, the dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson that premiered at SXSW this year. Directed and penned by Madeleine Olnek, the pic stars SNL alum Molly Shannon and will be released in theaters in early 2019.

Shannon portrays the vivacious, irreverent side of the poet that was covered up for years — most notably Emily’s lifelong romantic relationship with another woman. The pic, supported by Harvard University Press and the Guggenheim Foundation, uses Dickinson’s own words to shed new light on the celebrated poet. Amy Seimetz (Alien: Covenant), Susan Ziegler (The Foxy Merkins) and Brett Gelman (Twin Peaks: The Return) co-star.

Olnek produced the film with Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron and Anna Margarita Albelo.

Cinetic Media’s Eric Sloss, on behalf of the filmmaker, negotiated the deal with Greenwich’s Ed Arentz.