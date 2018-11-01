Emanuel, a documentary about the 2015 Charleston church shooting in which white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African American parishioners, has signed on NBA star Stephen Curry and Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions as executive producers. The move comes ahead of the Brian Ivie-directed film’s screening at DOC NYC later this month. CAA is repping worldwide sales.

The docu features interviews with survivors and family members and is a poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, and the healing power of forgiveness. It was made in partnership with the city of Charleston and the victims’ families.

“Emanuel is an incredibly powerful film and we’re honored to come on board as executive producers,” said Curry of his Unanimous Media banner. “The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness. Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me.”

Said David and Tennon: “June 17, 2015 served as a stark reminder of the power of racism. That evening, a routine bible study at Emanuel Church was a soft target based solely on the racial profile of the congregation. We, along with the country, grieved each family’s loss. Yet, miraculously, from this devastation we witnessed tremendous benchmarks of humanity. The survivors found courage to love in the face of hate. JuVee is proud to be a part of this healing and truth telling along with Unanimous Media, Brian Ivie and John Shepherd.”

Shepherd produced Emanuel with Mike Wildt and Dimas Salaberrios. Executive producers are Curry, Davis, Tennon, Dane Smith and David Segel.