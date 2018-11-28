Elvis Mitchell is hitting the road next for a new Epix docuseries. Premiering on February 4, Elvis Goes There features the veteran journalist traveling with A-list filmmakers and actors to places of inspiration around the world, exploring how each location shaped their work and identity.

Guests set for the four hourlong episodes are Paul Feig, Sofia Coppola, Ryan Coogler and Guillermo del Toro. Mitchell creates the series and executive produces alongside Cheri Barner and Wildline’s Simon Helberg, Jocelyn Towne and Cora Olson. Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd and Toby Oppenheimer of Zero Point Zero Productions (Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown) also exec produce.

“This is my dream of a show,” Mitchell said. “It’s an origin story — how these artists got to be — set in the places that formed them. And it’s a show where people get to explain themselves, rather than hustle a new project.”

Said Epix president Michael Wright: “With Elvis Goes There, Epix will have the incredible opportunity to tell our audience the inspirations behind some of their favorite cinematic experiences.”

Added Zero Point Zero VP Shepherd: “Our respect for these incredible filmmakers allows us to look deeper into their creative process and see how they influence and are influenced socially, politically, culturally and creatively by cities of inspiration around the world. And there is no better person to bring these ideas forward then Elvis Mitchell.”

Wildline EP Helberg added: “I’ve always been intrigued and maybe a little obsessed with the stories behind great works of art. But no one is as obsessed with these stories as Elvis Mitchell – so we sent him around the world to bring us back some answers from the most compelling filmmakers of our generation.”