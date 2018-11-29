EXCLUSIVE: Jorge Diaz (The Long Road Home) and Eliza Bennett (Sweet/Vicious) lead the ensemble cast of Amazon’s single-camera comedy pilot based on the UK series People Just Do Nothing. Andre Hyland (Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping), Conner McVicker (Vice Principals) and Amir Talai (LA to Vegas) also have been cast as series regulars in the project, written and executive produced by from Mehar Sethi.

The untitled comedy based on the BAFTA-winning series is a mockumentary following a group of working class DJs and their friends in a town called North Las Vegas: a land of mini malls and vast parking lots, where the lights of The Strip act as a beacon of fame and glory that’s just out of reach. The series tracks their stumbling ambitions, and explores how relationships between friends and family evolve as the reality of your dreams starts to hit. It’s a sloppy celebration of life in the suburban southwest.

Diaz will play Koyote, a charming, handsome blowhard, and the leader of a DJ crew called Whet Desert. He’s convinced they’re about to take over the planet, but first he needs to take over North Las Vegas.

Bennett is Krystal, Koyote’s girlfriend and the mother of their daughter, Kitty. Right now she works at a strip-mall hair salon, but her real dream lies in her beauty and wellness blog, believing she’s an influencer in the making.

Hyland will portray Beats, Koyote’s dopey sidekick and childhood best friend. Beats believes Koyote’s leadership will bring them fame and fortune, because Koyote told him so.

McVicker plays Brody, an enthusiastic, drug-addled former pro skater with a terrible memory and great hair. Brody is Koyote’s “intern” and the kid-brother of the DJ crew.

Talai is Farouk, an exuberant, fast-talking huckster and owner of a local auto-body shop. He desperately wants to be one of the guys, and the guys are desperate to prevent this.

Chris Storer is directing the pilot and executive produces with Sethi, Ash Atalla and Jon Petrie from Roughcut TV. Hugo Chegwin, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry and Allan Mustafa, executive producers of the UK series, also serve as executive producers on the Amazon version.

Diaz most recently won an Imagen Award for his supporting role in Nat Geo miniseries The Long Road Home, and was also the lead in the indie series High & Mighty which premiered at Sundance and won the Audience Award for best episodic story at this year’s LA Film Festival. Diaz is repped by The Coronel Group and BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Bennett starred as Jules Thomas on MTV’s Sweet/Vicious. She also recurred on Broadchurch and Strike Back, among other credits. Hyland’s credits also include The 4th. McVicker is best known for his role as Robin Shandrell on HBO’s Vice Principals. Talai recurred as co-pilot Alan on Fox comedy LA to Vegas. His other recent TV credits include Adam Ruins Everything and Here and Now.

Bennett is repped by Affirmative Entertainment, ICM and Independent Talent in the UK.