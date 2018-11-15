EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Rohm and Spencer Garrett will both play respective champions of Roger Ailes, Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Sean Hannity, in Jay Roach’s upcoming Bron Studios movie about the network boss and the females who crusaded against his toxic corporate culture.

MacCallum, like Jeanine Pirro (who is being played by Alanna Ubach in the movie as we broke yesterday), was one who was quick to defend Ailes after news broke about his alleged sexual harassment tendencies and expressed shock when former colleague anchor Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) made claims against him. At FNC, MacCallum co-anchored election coverage with Bret Baier. Rohm’s feature credits include David O. Russell’s American Hustle and Joy and the Netflix series Flaked. She is repped by APA.

Hannity always considered Ailes to be a “second father” after the FNC host lost his own six months after starting at the cable news network back in March 1997. Ailes scooped Hannity up when he was a local Atlanta talk show radio host to be on FNC. The famed anchor expressed such thoughts in a statement following the network chief’s death in May 2017 extolling Ailes as one of America’s “great patriotic warriors” who “as his opponents played checkers in life, Roger was always the strategist, playing Chess 5 steps ahead at a whole other level.” Garrett appears in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood next summer, currently plays Bob Woodward in Jason Reitman’s current Gary Hart election pic The Front Runner and has starred in the HBO series Insecure. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Roach’s movie is currently shooting in Los Angeles. Lionsgate is selling overseas and finalizing a distribution deal to co-finance and distribute stateside.