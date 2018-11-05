Rhiannon Macdonald has been set as the SVP, Global Content for E! News. John Najarian, EVP, E! News and Digital for E! made the announcement today and her position will be effective immediately.

Macdonald will report to Najarian and will lead content strategy across aa E! News platforms as they continue to grow their success as a cross-platform leader in entertainment news and pop culture.

Prior to E!, Macdonald oversaw global editorial operations for Daily Mail Online and Metro.co.uk as Managing Editor from 2011 to 2017. She played an integral part in the worldwide expansion of the brand including its entry into the U.S. and Australian markets in 2012 and 2014, respectively. She also served as Editorial Manager at London’s Evening Standard.

Originally from Australia, Macdonald a Master’s Degree in Journalism from City University, London. She was named one of Australia’s Most Influential Women in Media in 2015 by B & T magazine.