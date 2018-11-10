Dynasty is down another original Carrington. James MacKay, who played Steven Carrington, Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) gay environmentalist brother, announced on Instagram ahead of tonight’s episode of the CW reboot that he has left the show.

“While Steven had a choice to leave, unfortunately I didn’t,” MacKay said. “There’s a lot of decisions involved in making television, and sometimes they just don’t go your way and you have to live with it.”

While MacKay made it sound like he may be gone forever from the series, I hear that may not be the case. More on that in a bit.

MacKay’s exit as a series regular was part of the major creative overhaul of the reboot of the iconic 1980s soap that started with the introduction of Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington late in Season 1.

MacKay is the second original Dynasty cast member to not be picked up for Season 2, joining Nathalie Kelley, who played Fallon and Steven’s new stepmom Cristal Flores Carrington in Season 1.

Using the cliffhanger in the Season 1 finale, the Cristal role was recast with Ana Brenda Contreras, introduced as “the real Cristal Flores,” while MacKay was not picked up as a series regular but was asked to return for multiple episodes.

In last week’s episode, Steven announced that he was returning to Paraguay to continue working with his foundation, though he promised that he’d be home by Christmas. It is unclear whether he would be able to keep his promise but I hear that we have not seen the last of Steven and he will return later in the season in a surprising plot twist.