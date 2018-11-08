Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice is moving back five months to Nov. 13, 2020 from its June 12, 2020 release.

It takes the spot on the calendar occupied by an untitled Universal event film. Currently the only other major studio title is Paramount’s Rugrats on that date.

Johnson reteams with his Skyscraper and Central Intelligence writer/director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, in this international action-thriller. Johnson plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most wanted art thief in the world.

The film will be produced by the returning Skyscraper team, including Beau Flynn (Rampage, San Andreas) for his Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia (Jumanji, Ballers) and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence) for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson (Rampage, San Andreas) executive produces.