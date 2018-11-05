Gunpowder & Sky, the content studio, is expanding the reach of Dust, its science-fiction channel, with platform launches this month on Twitch, STIRR (the new Sinclair streaming service), NBC’s WatchBack and Vizio. Dust will also launch on Samsung Plus in December. Dust previously launched on Roku in August.

The brand’s expanded reach coincides with the promotion of Eric Bromberg to Dust’s General Manager. The alumnus of UCLA and MIT Sloan School of Management takes on day-to-day management duties at Dust after a.year as the Gunpowder and Sky’s vice president of business development. He worked previously with Pluto TV (content licensing manager) and Fusion Media Group (digital strategy manager).

Adam Jensen (new head of operations) has also been added to the team and promotions have elevated Anna Levine (to digital channel manager) and Kyle Brunick (to social manager), according to Floris Bauer, co-founder and president of Gunpowder & Sky. Gunpowder & Sky was founded by former MTV chief Van Toffler and Bauer, in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T.

In the weeks ahead Dust will release the new sci-fi short Zero (with Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones) which will be followed early next year by The Occupant (directed by Peter Cilella). Dust’s first full-length feature, the sci-fi western Prospect, starring Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) is getting theatrical release this week after premiering earlier this year at SXSW in Austin. Dust is also developing series projects with Heroes co-creators Tim Kring and Josh Schwartz.