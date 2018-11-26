A disused newspaper factory in the south of England is to be converted into a film studio complex. The Daily Mail printing press in Oxfordshire has been acquired by media company Rebellion, the games developer, motion capture firm and publishing outfit which owns the 2000 AD comic book IP, which includes Judge Dredd. The complex is being lined up as a home for Duncan Jones’s Rogue Trooper film and Judge Dredd TV show Mega-City One. Six sound stages will be available at the 220,000 sq ft (67,000 sq m) site, which is due to open in the spring. Rebellion founders Jason Kingsley and Chris Kingsley were producers on the 2012 feature film Dredd and set up Rebellion Productions in 2017 to develop and produce film and TV based on the company’s IP. Variety first reported news of the studio.

Shoot on hit German crime series Babylon Berlin by Tom Tykwer, Henk Handloegten and Achim von Borries is now underway in Berlin and will continue until May 2019. The twelve new episodes of the third season will premiere on Sky Germany in 2019 and on German public broadcaster ARD in 2020. Season three is based on the second novel in the best-selling Gereon Rath book series by author Volker Kutscher, The Silent Death. Volker Bruch (Generation War) will reprises his role of Gereon Rath while Liv Lisa Fries (The Wave) returns as Charlotte Ritter. Lars Eidinger (Sense8), Leonie Benesch (The Crown), Karl Markovics (The Counterfeiters) and Jördis Triebel (Dark) also return. New additions to the series will include Ronald Zehrfeld (The People vs. Fritz Bauer), Meret Becker (Munich), Martin Wuttke (Inglourious Basterds), Trystan Pütter (Toni Erdmann), and Saskia Rosendahl (Never Look Away).