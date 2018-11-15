If the animated version of Disney’s Dumbo had you reaching for a couple of tissues, then you might want to grab the whole box for the Tim Burton’s live-action version.

The new trailer gives us a detailed look at the new pic, expanding on the original and giving us his signature mix of fantastical and dark on the beloved classic. We get to see more of the CG titular character — and the other creatures featured in the 1941 animated feature. Based on the trailer, we see the adorable and wide-eyed Dumbo get torn apart from his mother, ridiculed for his big ears and bullied by those who are looking to exploit him — sounds heartbreaking. But we’re sure that through all of that, this story about being different and the value of family will have you crying tears of joy. Plus, he flies!

The film stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker. Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.