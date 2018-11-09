Comedy Central’s veteran series Drunk History has halted production for the day as a result of the raging wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties that have prompted mandatory evacuations of the entire Malibu and Hidden Hills communities. The show had been filming in King Gillette Ranch, a park in the Santa Monica Mountains not far from the affected areas.

“First time I’ve ever pulled the plug on shooting Drunk History,” series creator, executive producer and presenter Derek Waters wrote on Instagram under a photo of him in a cowboy attire and face mask, a huge plume of smoke rising from the hills behind him. “I love my job but I love my crew more. this ain’t funny. Be safe everyone and save the animals.”

I hear Comedy Central stopped production today after consulting with Waters and emergency services. The cast and crew are safe, sources say. Filming is expected to resume Monday at a different location as previously planned. As for the scenes the show was scheduled to shoot at King Gillette Ranch, I hear that is being worked out now and they likely will be rescheduled for a pickup date in the next month or so.

Drunk History is filming its upcoming sixth season.

No other TV series productions are believed to be impacted by today’s fires. A year ago, filming of CBS’ S.W.A.T. at Santa Clarita Studios in Valencia and of HBO’s Westworld at the Melody Ranch in Newhall was suspended because of the Rye Fire.

Westworld is not currently in production, but one of the filming locations it has been using, the iconic Paramount Ranch, was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, which is burning out of control.