Comedy Central has set January 15 premiere dates for a pair of its returning series. Season 6 of Drunk History will stumble at a 10 PM, followed by the sophomore bow of Corporate at 10:30.

Drunk History, who was forced to suspend production Friday amid the Southern California wildfire, will return with a full episode parody built around Mary Shelley’s creation of Frankenstein. Titled “Are You Afraid of the Dark,” the episode features Evan Rachel Wood as Mary, Seth Rogen as Dr. Frankenstein, Elijah Wood as Percy Shelley, Jack McBrayer as Lord Byron and Will Ferrell as Frankenstein’s Monster. Rich Fulcher narrates.

Drunk History is created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner and is produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions.

Season 2 of Corporate will feature guests including Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter. It stars series creators/writers/executive producers Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman as two junior executives-in-training at Hampton DeVille, a heartless corporate hell-hole led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his sycophantic top lieutenants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Grace (Aparna Nancherla), a Hampton DeVille human resources rep who is beleaguered by her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

Corporate is directed by co-creator Pat Bishop.