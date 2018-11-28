Dreamscape Immersive, the location-based VR startup backed by some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, will open its first venue this month at the Westfield Century City mall.

The opening marks the start of a period of expansion that will bring four stand-alone and in-theatre VR experiences to the Dallas/Ft. Worth and the New York/New Jersey metropolitan areas, and to Columbus, Ohio.

Dreamscape’s partner, AMC Theatres, plans to open these VR experiences in mid 2019.

“What sets Dreamscape VR apart from all others are the magical minds responsible for crafting such captivating, immersive experiences, the likes of which has never been seen before,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

Dreamscape’s founders draw from their backgrounds in filmmaking and theme park attractions to offer virtual reality experiences that marry the best of both forms of entertainment.

“At its heart, Dreamscape is about merging the scope and emotional power of cinema with the pure visceral excitement of a great theme-park ride — all within a totally new VR technology that allows our audience to enter into and become part of the story,” said Walter Parkes, co-chairman of Dreamscape Immersive.

Dreamscape’s first pop-up attraction, Alien Zoo, had a sold-out run earlier this year, as it transported guests to an intergalactic haven where they came face-to-face with endangered alien creatures and narrowly escaped a virtual encounter with a menacing predator.

The Westfield Century City location will house five stand-alone adventures, featuring original and studio-based experiences.

One such experience, Lavan’s Magic Projector: The Lost Pearl, indulges in a bit of Hollywood wish fulfillment: allowing individuals to step through the screen and become part of a movie. Once inside, participants will unlock clues, escape traps and work together to discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

In The Blu: Deep Rescue, Dreamscape takes explorers on an underwater mission to rescue a trapped baby Blue Whale and unite it with its mother. The ocean adventure is a co-production with WeVR.