Draya Michele (Perfect Match) is set for a recurring role on Star, Fox’s music-themed drama co-created and executive produced by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy. Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Michele plays the sexy, savvy Chloe David, a successful social media strategist who is not afraid to chase the big stories or abandon the boring ones. Blunt and pragmatic, Chloe has a sixth sense for what will catch the public consciousness. Her character will be introduced in the November 7 episode. Michele’s credits include the BET original movie We Belong Together, All In, Perfect Match, True to the Game and Will to Love. She’s repped by Teall Management and Innovative Artists.

Candice Coke (La La Land) has booked a recurring role opposite Rachelle Lefevre and Kelsey Grammer on Fox’s new legal drama series Proven Innocent, from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliott. Written by Elliott, Proven Innocent follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Lefevre), a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice. Coke will play Wren, a hardened female prisoner, but when around loved ones she lets her guard down. She’s a good listener, but don’t try and double-cross her. From 20th Century Fox Television and Danny Strong Productions, Proven Innocent, which will premiere in midseason, is executive-produced by Strong, Elliot and Stacy Greenberg. Adam Armus is an executive producer and showrunner. Patricia Riggen directed the pilot. Proven Innocent premieres Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 PM on Fox. Coke is repped by Global Artists Agency.