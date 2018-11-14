Another potential fall 2019 entrant has emerged in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive fields for new syndicated daytime talk shows in years.

The Fox TV stations has picked up for a limited run Breakthrough With Dr. Steve Perry, a new daytime syndication talk show from CBS TV Distribution starring Perry, a respected educator and advocate best known for creating educational opportunities for children.

Per Fox stations’ limited run model, Breakthrough With Dr. Steve Perry will air for two weeks, beginning Jan. 7, 2019, at various times in eight markets, including WNYW (New York) and KTTV (Los Angeles).

The Fox stations are subject of attention as the station group did commit to a permanent replacement for canceled talk show Harry this season and has a potential opening for next fall. Elsewhere, the NBC stations have picked up a Kelly Clarkson talk show for fall 2019, ABC stations have a new Tamron Hall talker, while the Tribune stations committed to a Mel Robbins talk show. There is a RuPaul talk show project targeted for next fall that is yet to find a home.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Perry’s unique voice and inspiring perspective to daytime,” Angelica McDaniel, EVP, Syndicated Program Development for CTD, said. “He has been committed to improving the lives of American families for decades, and we are thrilled to be taking the work he does in his office every day and moving it to television so that millions more people can benefit from his wisdom and advice.”

Added Frank Cicha, SVP of Programming for Fox TV Stations, “We think Breakthrough has potential. And being able to present it in January, when there isn’t much going on in syndication, makes it that much more compelling. Our goal is to deliver fresh programming year-round, so we’re glad to be working with CBS on this.”

Raised in Harlem, Perry overcame a childhood living in poverty and eventually became a social worker and earned a PhD in education, which he was determined to use to inspire young people to see their own value and improve their own lives. In 2005, he became founder and principal of Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford, Connecticut, with one simple mission: High-quality education with college bound opportunities for children in poverty. Named by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top schools in the country, Capital Prep has sent 100% of its predominantly low-income, minority, first generation high school graduates to four-year colleges every year since its first class graduated in 2006. That success led him to start Capital Preparatory Schools, a nonprofit organization that opens and operates charter schools in New York and Connecticut. Three schools are currently open in Harlem, Connecticut and the Bronx.

Perry, a best-selling author, was the focus of CNN’s Black in America series, Education Contributor for CNN and MSNBC, an Essence Magazine columnist, and host of the docudrama for TVOne Save My Son. He has also been featured in multiple shows on OWN and is an education advisor to Oprah Winfrey, Sean “P-Diddy” Combs and Bishop TD Jakes.