One day after the Ask Dr. Ruth documentary was unveiled as one of the high-profile premieres at 2019 Sundance Film Festival, turns out the Ryan White directed pic has a very therapeutic fest afterlife with Hulu and Magnolia.

The now Disney-dominated streamer will air the docu on the famed sex therapist and Holocaust survivor next year after Sundance concludes. Additionally, with Magnolia as a distributor, Ask Dr. Ruth will also receive “the widest theatrical release for a Hulu Documentary to date,” according to the home of The Handmaid’s Tale. A move that means they are putting Netflix and others on notice in the race for the Oscars

Which is A-OK with Dr. Ruth Westheimer herself.

This might make it easier to see me! pic.twitter.com/hV0Ow6SEqU — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) November 29, 2018

“I’ve never really stopped to examine my life, so when I first saw Ask Dr. Ruth even I was amazed by what had transpired during my ninety years,” said the film’s subject today in an additional statement. “I am delighted that audiences will be able to share that experience both on Hulu and in movie theaters around the U.S.”

“The remarkable journey that led Dr. Ruth Westheimer to become the cultural icon she is today is a story that demands to be told,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Originals added. “Ask Dr. Ruth tells the untold story of strength, perseverance and the constant quest for knowledge against all odds, and we can’t wait to share this incredible film with audiences.”

“I’ve been filming Dr. Ruth for the past two years and I can barely keep up with her,” said White. “At 90, she’s still a force to be reckoned with. It’s an honor to collaborate on her incredible life story.”

Ask Dr. Ruth is produced by Delirio Films. As well as directing, Ryan White serves producer with Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett and Jessica Hargrave. Peggy Drexler is executive producer.

BTW – In case, you really want to see Ask Dr. Ruth ASAP, the Robert Redford created fest runs from January 23 to February 3, 2019.