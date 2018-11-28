Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will dance its last dance on Broadway Sunday, Dec. 30, producers announced today, but disco isn’t dead: A North American tour will kick off Sept. 30, 2019.

The jukebox bio-musical opened April 23 (after beginning previews March 28) at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and will have played 27 previews and 289 regular performances when it closes. The Broadway production stars LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever as the disco queen at three different points in her life.

Both LaChanze and DeBose were Tony-nominated for their performances.

Summer is the third Broadway production – after the struggling Head Over Heels and the acclaimed Once On This Island – to announce closing notices in the annual post-Thanksgiving end-of-year clearing.

The Summer musical, which opened to mixed-to-negative reviews, has been dragging its feet at the box office more than ever recently, grossing a small $462,727 over Thanksgiving week, just 32% of its potential.

The hit-packed musical might fare better on the road though, and producers plan on taking Summer to dozens of cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Rochester, Washington DC and West Palm Beach.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.