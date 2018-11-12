Donald Trump attempted another do-over as wildfires continue to rage in California. Two days after getting torched for trashing forest management as deadly wildfires crisscrossed the state, Trump again took a stab at a presidential note on the devastation:

“The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders are amazing and very brave. Thank you and God Bless you all!”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted threateningly from Paris, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

About 14 hours later, someone appeared to have convinced him to strike a more compassionate note and he tweeted on topic again – this time tweeting, “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all” and urging locals to “Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials!”

Next morning, however, he was back to scolding Californians to “get smart!” and stop “the devastation constantly going on in California which he blamed on lack of “proper Forest Management.”

Trump’s latest California wildfire tweet:

The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders are amazing and very brave. Thank you and God Bless you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

Trump’s California wildfires history:

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

These California fires are expanding very, very quickly (in some cases 80-100 acres a minute). If people don’t evacuate quickly, they risk being overtaken by the fire. Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018