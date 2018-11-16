President Donald Trump insisted it was “not a big deal” that the White House was ordered this morning to return CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta’s press badge and vowed to “throw him out or stop the news conference” next time Acosta “misbehaves.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace conducted shortly after a federal judge ruled the White House had to return Jim Acosta’s press badge, Per Trump-appointed federal judge Timothy Kelly, “we have to create rules and regulations for conduct, etc., etc.” Trump explained.

“We’re doing that; we’re going to write them up right now. It’s not a big deal and, if he misbehaves we’re throw him out or we’ll stop the news conference.”

Wallace wondered what are Donald Trump’s Rules of Decorum.

“You know, you can’t keep asking questions. We had a lot of reporters in that room, many many reporters in that room and they were unable to ask questions because this guy gets up and starts, you know, doing what he’s supposed to be doing for him and for CNN and just shouting out questions and making statements too.

“But I will say this, look, nobody believes in the First Amendment more than I do and if I think somebody is acting out of sorts I will leave. I will say, ‘Thank you very much everybody I appreciate you coming and I’ll leave.”

POTUS happily forecast, “Those reporters will not be too friendly to whoever it is that’s acting up.”

Wallace’s interview with Trump will air on Fox News Sunday this weekend.