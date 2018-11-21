After not showing up to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017 and 2018, Donald Trump is hinting that he might attend next year’s event because the host won’t be a comedian like last year’s Michelle Wolf. Instead, it will be author Ron Chernow.

“So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian,” he wrote on Twitter. “Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

With Chernow at the podium for next year’s dinner, it is likely that the event won’t be a celebratory roast of the president and the administration like the previous years — which is probably why Trump is toying with the idea of attending.

Known as the D.C. Nerd Prom, the dinner has often been controversial — especially last year when Wolf savaged and laid waste to the Trump administration. Even before Trump took office, comedians dragged and dropped presidents. Stephen Colbert hosted and roasted George W. Bush in 2006. When Seth Meyers hosted in 2011, President Barack Obama read Trump to filth. In 2017, Larry Wilmore took the stage and affectionately called the outgoing Obama “my nigga” on live TV. Now, it seems like the dinner will be changing its tune this year with Chernow at the helm, making Trump safe from any form of roasting — unless the author decides to put him on blast, which would be a sight to see.

In response to the new host, Wolf took to Twitter and called the White House Correspondents’ Association “cowards” after the news that Chernow would host.

“The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn’t be prouder,” tweeted Wolf, who drew criticism for her hosting gig last year. Specifically, she received backlash for her jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Chernow has written acclaimed biographies of J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Ulysses S. Grant. He’s not exactly a stranger to show business: His 2004 Hamilton bio became the basis for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical Hamilton, and 2017’s Grant reportedly is getting a movie adaptation – directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The annual dinner will take place — with or without Trump — on Saturday, April 27, 2019.