Trump’s targeted the press – again – Wednesday morning, charging they are in cahoots with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddling.

“While the disgusting Fake News is doing everything within their power not to report it that way, at least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief. This is our Joseph McCarthy Era!” Trump enthused in a morning of manic tweeting and re-tweeting.

Trump then turned his attention to General Motors, which he continued to blast for its newly announced plans to close five plants and cut 15% of its staff.

As he had done Tuesday, Trump chest-thumped about cutting subsidies to the car manufacturer.

On Tuesday, Trump had snarked GM was closing “nothing” in Mexico and China, adding, “This U.S. saved General Motors and this is the THANKS we get!”

“General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) – don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!” he added on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, POTUS argued “[t]he reason that the small truck business in the U.S. is such a go to favorite is that, for many years, Tariff’s of 25% have been put on small trucks coming into our country,” Trump argued.

“If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here and GM would not be closing their plants in Ohio, Michigan & Maryland.

“Get smart Congress.” Countries that “send us cars have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades,” Trump argued, adding, “The President has great power on this issue. Because of the GM event, it is being studied now!”

