As he heads south to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump dismissed concern over U.S. troops stationed at the Mexican border over the holiday.
“Oh, don’t worry about the Thanksgiving..these are tough people,” Trump said, addressing a gaggle of reporters as he left the White House. “They know what they’re doing and they’re great, they’ve done a great job. You’re so worried about the Thanksgiving holiday for them.
“They are so proud to be representing our country on the border…”, Trump said.
See a clip below.
The special holiday message came when ABC News’ Karen Travers asked the president about the troops stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border, ostensibly to protect against the so-called caravan of migrants.
Travers then tweeted video of the exchange:
Asked if he was afraid to visit a war zone like Afghanistan, Trump responded, “No, I’m going to a war zone.” He didn’t provide details.
According to White House press pool reports, Trump also told reporters that he stands by his earlier statement supporting Saudi Arabia (“We’re not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars of orders”), and insisted he had no personal dealings with the country (“I don’t get money from Saudi Arabia… I couldn’t care less. … Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with me.”)