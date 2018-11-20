As he heads south to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump dismissed concern over U.S. troops stationed at the Mexican border over the holiday.

“Oh, don’t worry about the Thanksgiving..these are tough people,” Trump said, addressing a gaggle of reporters as he left the White House. “They know what they’re doing and they’re great, they’ve done a great job. You’re so worried about the Thanksgiving holiday for them.

“They are so proud to be representing our country on the border…”, Trump said.

See a clip below.

The special holiday message came when ABC News’ Karen Travers asked the president about the troops stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border, ostensibly to protect against the so-called caravan of migrants.

Travers then tweeted video of the exchange:

There are around 5,800 active-duty troops on the US-Mexico border, 7000 total for the mission. All spending this holiday away from family. I asked the President for his message to them. "Don't worry about Thanksgiving. These are tough people, they know what they are doing." https://t.co/mz9QGDxYHC — Karen Travers (@karentravers) November 20, 2018

Asked if he was afraid to visit a war zone like Afghanistan, Trump responded, “No, I’m going to a war zone.” He didn’t provide details.

According to White House press pool reports, Trump also told reporters that he stands by his earlier statement supporting Saudi Arabia (“We’re not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars of orders”), and insisted he had no personal dealings with the country (“I don’t get money from Saudi Arabia… I couldn’t care less. … Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with me.”)