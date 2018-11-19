Say this for Donald Trump: He can make a joke as well as he can take one.

Days after calling for decorum in the White House – and with his repeated duckings of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner prompting a no-comedian affair next year – the President of the United States tweeted an insult about Rep. Adam Schiff, calling the Democratic congressman from California “little Adam Schitt.”

Trump’s Sunday morning tweet, in full: “So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!”

Any remote possibility that the sophomoric jibe was some sort of auto-correct blunder faded in direct proportion to the hours the tweet remained live (24 and counting) on the President of the United States’ official Twitter page.

“Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one,” Schiff, likely the next chair of the House Intelligence Committee, responded yesterday. “Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself?”

See the tweets, and reactions, below.

Trump’s crude Sunday tweet continued to draw notice and no laughs Monday.

“I feel like I’m back in seventh grade here, where we have juvenile name-calling,” said Rep. Mike Quigley, Democrat from Illinois and member of the House Intelligence Committee, on CNN’s New Day. “This is important stuff. We’re talking about protecting the rule of law, and the best the president can do is start calling people names.”

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one. Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself? https://t.co/Yd27sayt7C — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2018

He really is such a child, isn't he? https://t.co/E6qFWsoW8B — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2018

I missed this yesterday. Trump called Adam Schiff “Adam Schitt.” The damage Trump has done to the office of the president is inestimable. He’s just supremely unfit for office. https://t.co/6gWcSlf0Ur — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) November 19, 2018