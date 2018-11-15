President Donald Trump took a break from blaming GOP midterm losses on voter fraud perpetrated by hat-and-shirt-switching criminals, to rail about Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, reports his wife embarrassed him into dumping John Bolton’s Deputy National Security Adviser, and his plans to sack his Homeland Security chief.

“The White House is running very smoothly and the results for our Nation are obviously very good,” Trump tweeted the morning after media reports he was upset with election results, angry about his disastrous trip to Paris, and generally “pissed – at damn near everyone” as CNN quoted a White House insider.

“We are the envy of the world,” Trump insisted. “But anytime I even think about making changes, the FAKE NEWS MEDIA goes crazy, always seeking to make us look as bad as possible. Very dishonest!”

With midterm elections over, Mueller’s investigation has ramped back up. Trump, who last week sacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia election tampering probe, naming a vocal probe-critic to be Acting AG, appears to be setting stage for the next step in his response, tweeting, “The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts.”

“They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t…care how many lives the [sic] ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side.”

Trump forecast “Universities will some day study what highly conflicted (and NOT Senate approved) Bob Mueller and his gang of Democrat thugs have done to destroy people.”

“Why is he protecting Crooked Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page & her lover, Peter S, and all of his friends on the other side?” Trump asked, rhetorically.

Trump tweets:

The White House is running very smoothly and the results for our Nation are obviously very good. We are the envy of the world. But anytime I even think about making changes, the FAKE NEWS MEDIA goes crazy, always seeking to make us look as bad as possible! Very dishonest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018