Back in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump Monday morning tweeted in defense of his weekend trip to Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In a few short days, Trump wimped out of honoring fallen U.S. troops on Saturday because it was raining, showed up late to other events, tweeted insults at California wildfire victims, skipped the Paris Peace Forum to fly home, and got torched by French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech.

Trump also put on his Latin American Dictator hat for a minute, tweet- demanding an end to the Florida elections recounts. He declared Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis the winners in their races for Senate and Governor, claiming “large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged.”

“An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!” the President of the United States declared.

“[M]uch was accomplished in my meetings with World Leaders,” Trump tweet-boasted of his Paris visit, adding it’s “never easy bringing up the fact that the U.S. must be treated fairly, which it hasn’t, on both Military and Trade.”

“We pay for LARGE portions of other countries military protection, hundreds of billions of dollars, for the great privilege of losing hundreds of billions of dollars with these same countries on trade,” he added.

“I told them that this situation cannot continue,” Trump tweeted.

“It is, and always has been, ridiculously unfair to the United States. Massive amounts of money spent on protecting other countries, and we get nothing but Trade Deficits and Losses. It is time that these very rich countries either pay the United States for its great military protection, or protect themselves…and Trade must be made FREE and FAIR!”

