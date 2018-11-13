President Donald Trump dashed any hope he might rekindle his bromance with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, tweeting nastily about Macron’s suggestion that Europe should take Trump’s advice and stop relying on U.S. for its defense.

Macron’s pitch for a Euro military seemed to have not been what Trump had in mind when he made that earlier alpha-dog play.

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia,” Trump tweet-fumed.

“But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France?” the President of the United States snarked.

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along,” Trump continued, adding, “Pay for NATO or not!”

Flying to Paris on Friday, Trump, in an interview with Europe 1, called Macron’s European army talk “very insulting” adding “Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!”

Before Macron’s interview, Trump repeatedly had questioned the future of NATO.

“The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France,” tweeted Trump, who is something of an expert in low approval ratings.

“He was just trying to get onto another subject,” continued Trump – an expert there too.

“By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people – and rightfully so!” Trump insisted, tweeting the battle cry “MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!’

Switching topics slightly, Trump blamed the Secret Service for his much-derided no-show at an Armistice Day observation ceremony held during his botched weekend trip to Paris.

“[W]hen the helicopter couldn’t fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving. Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown,” Trump tweeted defensively.

He patted himself on the back for delivering a “speech the next day at American Cemetary [sic] in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News!”

