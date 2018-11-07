President Donald Trump, ever gracious in victory, this morning lobbied for Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi to reclaim her title as Speaker of the House. This after Pelosi’s party took back the majority of seats in that body, while GOP deepened its hold on the Senate, in a midterm elections that had everyone declaring victory this morning.

“In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by Democrats,” Trump tweeted this morning. “If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”

Pundits immediately began to mull what Trump has up his sleeve on the Pelosi front. Pelosi is, in fairness, a great talking point for Trump at rallies, though she runs second to journalists.

But that was just one of several POTUS Twitter announcements/threats the morning after the midterms.

“If Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them all for the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Two can play that game!”

Before “endorsing” Pelosi, Trump announced he will hold a victory-lap news conference at the White House at 11:30 AM ET, warning, “To any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words – FAKE NEWS!”

“Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well,” he also tweeted, writing out of his history book Kris Kobach’s lost bid to become governor in Kansas.

“Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!” Trump tweeted, getting a lot of Twitter mileage this morning out of press attacks, while giving his popular Invasion of Caravan Terrorists leitmotif a rest.

Trump tweet-simpered he had received “so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends),” he tweeted. It’s unclear whether Trump is including Kim Jong Un, with whom he recently announced he had fallen in love, in the Friends Column.

These Friends From Foreign Nations “were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals,” Trump tweeted, adding “Now we can all get back to work and get things done!”

Trump began his morning Twitter activity lauding Ron DeSantis for showing “great courage in his hard fought campaign to become the Governor of Florida. Congratulations to Ron and family!” DeSantis beat Andrew Gillum, despite a boatload of celebrity endorsements for Gillum. DeSantis however, got a Trump rally and, in fairness, Republicans have had a stranglehold on this race since 1998.

Trump's tweets:

