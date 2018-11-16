President Donald Trump insisted his White House wants “total freedom of the press” after a federal judge ruled his White House had denied CNN’s Him Acosta due process when it stripped him of his press badge.

But, Trump added, his team currently is “writing up rules and regulations” to “set up a certain standard” for behavior on White House grounds, insisting “We have to practice decorum.”

Yes, Donald Trump is calling for decorum.

Meanwhile, CNN reported this afternoon that its chief White House correspondent is back at the White House and will do a report on air from same later Friday.

Donald Trump’s Rules and Regulations of Decorum is in keeping with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ominous statement shortly after the court ordered the immediate return of Acosta’s badge, saying, “Today the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House.”

Sanders made clear in her statement the White House considers Acosta’s press badge return temporary.

CNN, meanwhile, is signaling it would like to reach resolution and move on, rather than litigate in the months ahead.

CNN sued the White House and some top Trump aides, including Sanders, after Acosta’s badge was yanked, shortly after Trump’s off-the-railed presser the morning after he got thumbed in the midterm elections. Trump has been lashing out in different directions since the GOP’s midterms losses; that presser marked Trump’s anger spewing kickoff.