Donald Trump paid a visit to the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, Calif. with Gov. Jerry Brown, Governor-elect Gavin Newsom and Paradise mayor Jody Jones.

Upon evaluation of the devastation, Trump said: “I don’t think we’ll have this again to this extent.” He added, “Hopefully this is going to be the last of these because this was a really, really bad one.”

He went on to praise everyone involved with containing the fire and those taking care of those who have been affected by the fire before saying they are doing an “incredible job.” He continued “This is very sad to see…nobody would have ever thought this could happen.”

Brown chimed in saying that “what needs to be done is being done.”

Trump’s visit to California comes after his criticism of the state’s handling of forest management — which he continued Friday afternoon on Fox News. Last week, Trump tweeted, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests.” His tweet was met with backlash and he has since backpedaled and doubled down on his comments — which I guess makes it all balanced out.

He followed up with a tweet saying: “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all,” and urged locals to “Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials!” The next morning he told Californians to “get smart!” and stop “the devastation constantly going on in California which he blamed on lack of “proper Forest Management.”

On their way to the RV park, Trump said “I think we’re all on the same path” when it came to forest management.”