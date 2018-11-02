(Updated with Game of Thrones cast reactions) Unlike Game of Thrones, Donald Trump has never won an Emmy, but in his battle with Iran and looking for a new blunt object to avoid GOP defeat in next week’s midterm elections, the President today was quick to grab some of the HBO blockbuster series’ imagery.

A move that saw the premium cabler and cast members of GoT slammed the master of distraction.

Mere minutes after the White House announced this morning that sanctions would be reimposed on the Islamic Republic on Monday, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host or his minions hit post on a tweet that is about as GoT as you can get without being the Night King:

Tweaking the “Winter is Coming” line that has characterized the soon to conclude David Benioff and D. B. Weiss produced series based on George R.R. Martin’s book, the Trump gang went on their “hero’s journey,” to quote Kanye West once again with this latest Hollywood snag. The administration is also clearly hoping they will remain rulers of the Seven Kingdoms after voters go to the ballot on November 6.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” said HBO on Friday in response to Trump’s tweet. On the flipside, the White House did not respond to Deadline’s request today for comment.

Smashing another remnant of Barack Obama’s reign and throwing some red meat at red states at the same time, the administration was quick to get out the word that “President Donald J. Trump is reimposing the toughest sanctions ever on Iran, targeting many of the corrupt regime’s critical sectors.” They added, “on November 5, 2018, all United States sanctions that were lifted under the disastrous Iran nuclear deal will be fully reimposed.”

Whether or not that moves the political needle enough for the take no prisoners Trump to avoid the Democrats talking control of the House of Representatives and grabbing some Senate seats and Governor’s mansions remains to be seen.

A couple of the cast members of GoT had their own reactions to Trump’s tweet, and they weren’t approving to put it mildly. “Ew,” said “Sansa Stark” actress Sophie Turner in a reply to POTUS on social media.

Then there was this from the actor who plats Arya Stark:

As for Game of Thrones, the eighth and final season of the multiple Emmy Best Drama winner is coming next year, for sure.