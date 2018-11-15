One week after he began spewing wildfire criticism at California, President Donald Trump is going to parachute in to visit victims of fire-ravaged areas.

The White House said Thursday it is arranging for Trump to travel to California to visit people impacted by the fires, saying details still were being worked out.

ABC’s San Francisco O&O reported Trump would be coming to Northern California. To date, 56 people have perished and nearly 300 people still are missing in the Camp Fire that consumed the entire town of Paradise north of Sacramento; it is the deadliest fire in the state’s history.

While enduring fires ripping across the state — there are also two in Southern California that forced the evacuations last week of several communities in Los Angeles and Ventura counties including Malibu and Calabasas — Californians also have suffering though an acute attack of Presidential whiplash in the past week.

Last Saturday, Trump tweeted threateningly from Paris, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests.”

Trump, for whom everything is transactional, added, “remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

POTUS got deservedly torched for that tweet-attack.

About 14 hours later, someone appeared to have convinced him to strike a more compassionate note, and he tweeted on the topic again – this time saying, “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all,” and urging locals to “Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials!”

Next morning, however, he was back to scolding Californians to “get smart!” and stop “the devastation constantly going on in California which he blamed on lack of “proper Forest Management.”

In another tweet he called “The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders….amazing and very brave,” adding, “Thank you and God Bless you all!”

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted he had spoken with Gov. Jerry Brown “to let him know that we are with him, and the people of California, all the way!”

Trump has visited California once since taking office — to view border wall prototypes along the U.S.-Mexico border.