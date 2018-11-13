Californians north and south have endured several days of historic wildfires, and now federal help is on the way. President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the Golden State, making U.S. government funding available to fire victims in Los Angeles, Ventura and Butte counties.

The White House Press Office issued a news release tonight (read it in full below), and POTUS took to Twitter to say the feds are ready to help “alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on”:

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Tonight’s presidential post is an about-face from his Saturday tweet in which Trump blasted what he called the “gross mismanagement” of California’s forests, which he claimed led to the massive wildfires here. After a backlash from first responders, Hollywood and the general public, POTUS back-pedaled today, writing on Twitter, “The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders are amazing and very brave.”

At least 42 people have died in the Camp Fire up north — the highest death toll for a fire in California history, with hundreds more listed as missing — and two fatalities have been confirmed in the Woolsey Fire that has devastated portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The latter fire, which forced the evacuation of several cities including Malibu, Calabasas and Westlake Village, has burned 93,662 acres and as of 7 PM PT tonight was 30% contained.

Jae C Hong/Shutterstock

Here is tonight’s statement from Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: