Just hours after airing an incendiary Donald Trump re-election campaign ad on last night, NBCUniversal has had a sharp change of heart.

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson for the media giant in a statement Monday morning.

Airing on Sunday as the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers battled it out on SNF, the already controversial ad pounded on Trump’s migrant caravan and fear of immigrants drum that the former Celebrity Apprentice host has been playing in the final days of the midterm elections” “Dangerous illegal criminals like cop killer Luis Bracamontes don’t care about our laws,” the 30-second spot asserts, mixing a number of situations and facts, including that the Mexican man convicted of killing a duo of Sacramento sheriff’s deputies four years ago has nothing to do with the distant caravan.

Already refused by CNN last week and widely viewed as an new low in an election of new lows, the longer version of the ad first appeared on Trump’s social media feed on Halloween. Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network have played the ad around 14 times in the last few day and besides SNF, it showed up on cable newser three times this morning.

The fact that the Comcast-owned net would take the ad and run it put more than a fright into a number of Hollywood players, with Judd Apatow and Will & Grace star Debra Messsing chastising NBC.

“To our @willandgrace fans—I want you to know that I am ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad,” the often politically outspoken actor tweeted early this morning. “It is the antithesis of everything I personally believe in, and what, I believe, our show is all about. @nbc,” she added.

MORE