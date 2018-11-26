It’s no surprise that Donald Trump wasn’t of fan of 60 Minutes’ story on his child separation policy that split families earlier in June. He took to Twitter to share his opinions, naturally.

“.@60Minutes did a phony story about child separation when they know we had the exact same policy as the Obama Administration,” he wrote. “In fact a picture of children in jails was used by other Fake Media to show how bad (cruel) we are, but it was in 2014 during O years.”

He continued: “Obama separated children from parents, as did Bush etc., because that is the policy and law. I tried to keep them together but the problem is, when you do that, vast numbers of additional people storm the Border. So with Obama seperation is fine, but with Trump it’s not. Fake 60 Minutes!”

In June, Trump received a fair share of backlash when families were being separated at the border. He quickly signed an executive order ending his policy. Now, with the migrant caravan inching closer to the southern border of the United States and authorities firing tear gas at said migrants and asylum seekers, the conversation about immigration has reached another boiling point.

.@60Minutes did a phony story about child separation when they know we had the exact same policy as the Obama Administration. In fact a picture of children in jails was used by other Fake Media to show how bad (cruel) we are, but it was in 2014 during O years. Obama separated…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

….children from parents, as did Bush etc., because that is the policy and law. I tried to keep them together but the problem is, when you do that, vast numbers of additional people storm the Border. So with Obama seperation is fine, but with Trump it’s not. Fake 60 Minutes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

In the 60 Minutes investigative report, Scott Pelley interviewed many involved — inside and outside of the administration — when it comes to immigration and this summer’s separation of children from their parents. which Mr. Trump had to quickly withdraw. He talked to Ever Immers about how he and his three-year-old son Immers were crossing the border illegally, but but presented themselves to the Border Patrol and requested asylum. As asylum applicants, 60 Minutes said they’re permitted by law to stay until their hearing which is usually two or three months. Asylum seekers were usually released at that point, but both were arrested and Immers was sent to a foster family in Michigan.

Pelley also spoke to Cecilia Munoz who handled immigration in the Obama administration as the director of the Domestic Policy Council. “We have a broken immigration system,” she said. “I’ve been working on this in this policy area for 30 years; I’ll be the first to say we have a broken immigration system. The question is what we do about that. We lack the political will to fix it. And we will continue to create crises, crises of our own making, until we fix it. And some of all that’s on us. We live in a democracy. We all know everybody who– no matter how you feel about immigrants, including the people who don’t like immigrants, we all agree this thing is broken.”

When it comes to the Trump administration’s decision to separate families, Munoz said: “They issued an order without consulting with the agencies who were responsible for carrying out that order.”

She added, “We take better care of people’s effects when we send them to jail than we took care of the children who we took from their parents. And that’s because these decisions were clearly made at the top and pushed down to the agencies without thinking through the ramifications and without thinking through the potential harm.”

Watch the segment below.