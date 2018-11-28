Donald Sutherland has signed on to star opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing, HBO’s high-profile six-episode limited series, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier.

An adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, The Undoing centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband (Grant) and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Sutherland will play Franklin Renner, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather, who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

Kelley executive produces The Undoing through David E. Kelley Prods. and serves as showrunner. Bier executive produces and will direct all episodes. Kidman executive produces with Per Saari through their Blossom Films alongside Bruna Papandrea via Made Up Stories.

Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner Sutherland recently starred as J. Paul Getty in the FX anthology series, Trust, and in Sony Classics The Leisure Seeker, opposite Helen Mirren, He’ll next be seen on film in Ad Astra, co-starring with Brad Pitt for director James Gray. Sutherland is repped by CAA and Jerry Longarzo at Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt.