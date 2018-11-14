EXCLUSIVE: Mamma Mia! and Preacher star Dominic Cooper is fronting a comedy for Sky from two of the team behind breakout British series People Just Do Nothing.

Cooper is to star in and produce Peacock, a pilot for the pay-TV giant, from Big Talk Productions, the British company behind series including Friday Night Dinner and Raised By Wolves as well as features Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver.

He stars as Andy Peacock, a physical training instructor in a mid-market gym, where the punters are obsessed with selfies and Instagram. The non-TX pilot is filming in the next couple of weeks with more casting set to be announced.

It is written and directed by Steve Stamp and Ben Murray, who are part of the team behind BBC Three mockumentary comedy People Just Do Nothing, which is being remade in the U.S. for Amazon.

It is set for Sky One, which airs comedies such as Romesh Ranganathan’s The Reluctant Landlord, Karl Pilkington’s Sick of It and Jack Whitehall’s Bounty Hunters. It is the broadcaster’s latest comedy development after Deadline revealed that it was working up police comedy Code 404 with Rogue One and Line of Duty star Daniel Mays and Boardwalk Empire’s Stephen Graham, produced by Broadchurch indie Kudos and Water and Power Productions.

It is Cooper’s first British TV role in a few years. He previously starred in Sky Atlantic drama Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond but more recently has appeared in Agent Carter as a young Howard Stark and AMC’s comic remake Preacher. His recent film roles include The Escape and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He is represented by CAA and Markham, Froggant and Irwin.

The show is being exec produced by Big Talk CEO Kenton Allen and Saurabh Kakkar, exec producer, comedy. Last month, Deadline revealed that the ITV-backed indie was developing a returnable drama based on Katerina Diamond’s bestselling thriller novels featuring DS Imogen Grey and DS Adrian Miles.