Dolphin Entertainment, the parent company of PR firms 42West and The Door, today expanded its footprint by acquiring Viewpoint Creative, a full-service boutique creative branding and production agency. Viewpoint’s roster of media and entertainment clients includes A&E Networks, AMC Network, Discovery Networks, ESPN, HBO, National Geographic Channel, and Showtime, among others. Consumer-brand clients have included Applebee’s, Gillette, JC Penney, Hershey’s, Microsoft, Reebok, Staples, and Wendy’s.

“We believe that the acquisition of Viewpoint offers us tremendous strategic opportunities,” said Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O’Dowd. “We intend to immediately capitalize on operating synergies with 42West and The Door, both of which have identified the ability to create content for clients as a top priority and an increasingly critical competitive advantage in the entertainment- and lifestyle-marketing space. 42West, by way of example, has already made a big splash in Hollywood with the extremely successful promotional piece it did last month for the Lionsgate release ‘A Simple Favor,’ and is in the process of lining up several similar projects. With its full-service capabilities, Viewpoint gives us the ability to rapidly scale this business and service our clients directly, without having to outsource the physical production and post-production work.”

Viewpoint’s capabilities run the full range of creative branding and production, from concept creation to final delivery, and include: Brand Strategy; Concept and Creative Development; Design & Art Direction; Script & Copywriting; Live Action Production & Photography; Digital Development; Video Editing & Composite; Animation; Audio Mixing & Engineering; Project Management; and Technical Support.

“We believe that this is the perfect opportunity to grow our business,” said Carlo DiPersio, Founder and President of Viewpoint. “We already like to think of ourselves as a “go-to” shop for our solid foundation of television network clients, but we now have the opportunity to work for the movie studio and streaming services clients of 42West and the lifestyle and hospitality brand clients of The Door. And, as a creative and production agency, we find that incredibly exciting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Dolphin family.”

As part of Dolphin Entertainment, Viewpoint will continue to operate under its own name and be led by its existing management team, including Carlo DiPersio as President and David Shilale as Executive Vice-President.