HBO has made a renewal decision on Divorce, giving a six-episode Season 3 order to the comedy series created by Sharon Horgan and starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church. The decision comes eight months after the second season of Divorce ended its run on the premium cable network. The show’s episode orders have gone from 10 in Season 1 to 8 in Season 2 and 6 for the upcoming third season.

HBO

Becki Newton, who joined as a recurring in Season 2, is being promoted to a series regular for Season 3, which will continue the story of a very, very long divorce.. Production is set to begin in early 2019.

In anticipation of a third season renewal, HBO this past summer set up a writers room with a new showrunner at the helm, Liz Tuccillo, who replaced Season 2 showrunner Jenny Bicks. The comedy also extended the options on its cast.

“We have a writers room going, scripts are being written. If they are in good shape, we will move forward but Sarah Jessica and everybody wanted to feel good about where we are going,” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA in July.

The eight-episode Season 2 of Divorce found Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church), dealing with the aftermath of their explosive separation and learning to rebuild their lives. Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore also star on the show whose second season was executive produced by Horgan, Parker, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment.